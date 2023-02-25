Bruins top Norsemen on Morrissey’s buzzer beater Published 10:42 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

The Austin Bruins beat the buzzer and the St. Cloud Norsemen (22-18-2-3 overall) when Gavin Morrissey lit up the lamp as time expired to give Austin a 3-2 win in St. Cloud Friday.

Morrissey’s final goal came on a power play and it closed out a wild third period, where each team scored twice.

Trey Wiemken had 24 saves for Austin (28-11-3-4 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 1 2 – 3

SC 0 0 2 – 2

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Gavin Morrissey (Ocean Wallace, Ethan Lindahl) 8:56

Third period

(A) Damon Furuseth (Austin Salani, Connor Beckwith) (power play) 10:14

(SC) Kade Peterson (Ryan Thomas, Blake Perbix) 13:02

(SC) Peterson (Perbix, Duke Kiffin) 19:10

(A) Gavin Morrissey (James Goffredo, Jackson Rilei) (power play) 19:59