Bruins top Norsemen on Morrissey’s buzzer beater
Published 10:42 pm Friday, February 24, 2023
The Austin Bruins beat the buzzer and the St. Cloud Norsemen (22-18-2-3 overall) when Gavin Morrissey lit up the lamp as time expired to give Austin a 3-2 win in St. Cloud Friday.
Morrissey’s final goal came on a power play and it closed out a wild third period, where each team scored twice.
Trey Wiemken had 24 saves for Austin (28-11-3-4 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 1 2 – 3
SC 0 0 2 – 2
First period
No scoring
Second period
(A) Gavin Morrissey (Ocean Wallace, Ethan Lindahl) 8:56
Third period
(A) Damon Furuseth (Austin Salani, Connor Beckwith) (power play) 10:14
(SC) Kade Peterson (Ryan Thomas, Blake Perbix) 13:02
(SC) Peterson (Perbix, Duke Kiffin) 19:10
(A) Gavin Morrissey (James Goffredo, Jackson Rilei) (power play) 19:59