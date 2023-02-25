Bruins top Norsemen on Morrissey’s buzzer beater

Published 10:42 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin Bruins beat the buzzer and the St. Cloud Norsemen (22-18-2-3 overall) when Gavin Morrissey lit up the lamp as time expired to give Austin a 3-2 win in St. Cloud Friday.

Morrissey’s final goal came on a power play and it closed out a wild third period, where each team scored twice.

Trey Wiemken had 24 saves for Austin (28-11-3-4 overall).

Email newsletter signup

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 1 2 – 3

SC 0 0 2 – 2

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Gavin Morrissey (Ocean Wallace, Ethan Lindahl) 8:56

Third period

(A) Damon Furuseth (Austin Salani, Connor Beckwith) (power play) 10:14

(SC) Kade Peterson (Ryan Thomas, Blake Perbix) 13:02

(SC) Peterson (Perbix, Duke Kiffin) 19:10

(A) Gavin Morrissey (James Goffredo, Jackson Rilei) (power play) 19:59

More RSS General

PEM knocks off BP girls

Burros eliminate Rebel girls from tourney

Blue Devil men suffer season ending loss to Mesabi Range

Austin’s Winkels earns state wrestling berth

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections