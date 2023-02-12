Bruins edged out by Bulls in Mason City Published 2:12 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023

The Austin Bruins lost to the North Iowa Bulls 4-3 in Mason City Saturday.

Tyler Fromolz stopped 24 shots in the loss for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bruins 1 1 1 – 3

Bulls 1 2 1 – 4

First period

(NI) Logan Dombrowsky (Max Scott, Simone Dadie) (power play) 3:40

(A) Ocean Wallace (Gavin Morrissey) (power play) 10:55

Second period

(A) Josh Giuliani (Matthew Desiderio, Kaden Muir) 1:30

(NI) Jack Mesic (Carter Davis, Jackson Bisson) 7:29

(NI) Nolan Abraham (Jack Mesic, Mitch Day) (power play) 19:27

Third period

(NI) Bisson (Tristan Kimmen, Joe Sweeney) 4:54

(A) Morrissey (Ashton Bynum, Walter Zacher) 6:27

Shots: Bruins – 25; Bulls- 28

Power plays: Bruins – 1-for-4; Bulls – 2-for-4