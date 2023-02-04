Bruins edge out North Iowa Bulls in a shootout
Published 10:09 pm Friday, February 3, 2023
The Austin Bruins beat the North Iowa Bulls 6-5 in a shootout in Mason City, Iowa Friday.
Gavin Morrissey, Damon Furuseth and Walter Acher all scored in the shootout for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 1 3 1 0 1 – 6
Bulls 4 0 1 0 0 – 5
First period
(NI) Nolan Abraham (Blake Ulve) 8:49
(NI) Byron Hartley (Justin Mexico, Jack Seaverson) 9:06
(NI) Eli Miller 13:21
(NI) Max Scott (Logan Dombrowsky, Simone Dadie) 15:24
(A) Ocean Wallace (Sam Christiano) (power play) 18:39
Second period
(A) Damon Furuseth (Isaak Brassard) 5:51
(A) Walter Zacher (Gavin Morrissey, Dylan Cook) 7:11
(A) Wallace (Ethan Robertson) (power play) 14:37
Third period
(NI) Logan Dombrowsky (Nolan Abraham, Jack Mesic) 4:08
(A) Wallace (Gavin Morrissey, Josh Giuliani) (power play) 10:51
OT
No scoring