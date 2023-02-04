Bruins edge out North Iowa Bulls in a shootout Published 10:09 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

The Austin Bruins beat the North Iowa Bulls 6-5 in a shootout in Mason City, Iowa Friday.

Gavin Morrissey, Damon Furuseth and Walter Acher all scored in the shootout for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 3 1 0 1 – 6

Bulls 4 0 1 0 0 – 5

First period

(NI) Nolan Abraham (Blake Ulve) 8:49

(NI) Byron Hartley (Justin Mexico, Jack Seaverson) 9:06

(NI) Eli Miller 13:21

(NI) Max Scott (Logan Dombrowsky, Simone Dadie) 15:24

(A) Ocean Wallace (Sam Christiano) (power play) 18:39

Second period

(A) Damon Furuseth (Isaak Brassard) 5:51

(A) Walter Zacher (Gavin Morrissey, Dylan Cook) 7:11

(A) Wallace (Ethan Robertson) (power play) 14:37

Third period

(NI) Logan Dombrowsky (Nolan Abraham, Jack Mesic) 4:08

(A) Wallace (Gavin Morrissey, Josh Giuliani) (power play) 10:51

OT

No scoring