Bruins bounce back to beat Bulls Published 9:46 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

The Austin Bruins beat the North Iowa Bulls (18-19-2-1 overall) 5-2 in Riverside Arena Friday.

The Bruins (26-9-3-4 overall) scored three times in the third period to ice the game after trailing 2-0 in the first.

Tyler Fromolz stopped all ten shots he saw in relief to score the win for the Bruins after Ethan Robertson stopped nine of 11 shots.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bulls 2 0 0 – 2

Bruins 1 1 3 – 5

First period

(NI) Blake Ulve (Nolan Abraham, Carter Theissen) 6:15

(NI) Simon Dadie (Logan Dombrowsky, Max Scott) 6:32

(A) Gavin Morrissey (Walter Zacher, James Goffredo) 8:16

Second period

(A) Watler Zacher (Sam Christiano, Austin Salani) 15:47

Third period

(A) Josh Giuliani (Dylan Cook, Salani) 6:03

(A) Jackson Luther (Jack Malinski) (short handed) 16:50

(A) Salani (Malinski) (empty net) 17:44

Shots: Bruins – 43; Bulls – 22

Power plays: Bruins – 0-for-4; Bulls – 0-for-5