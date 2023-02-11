Bruins bounce back to beat Bulls

Published 9:46 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin Bruins beat the North Iowa Bulls (18-19-2-1 overall) 5-2 in Riverside Arena Friday.

The Bruins (26-9-3-4 overall) scored three times in the third period to ice the game after trailing 2-0 in the first.

Tyler Fromolz stopped all ten shots he saw in relief to score the win for the Bruins after Ethan Robertson stopped nine of 11 shots.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bulls 2 0 0  – 2

Bruins 1 1 3  – 5

First period

(NI) Blake Ulve (Nolan Abraham, Carter Theissen) 6:15

(NI) Simon Dadie (Logan Dombrowsky, Max Scott) 6:32

(A) Gavin Morrissey (Walter Zacher, James Goffredo) 8:16

Second period

(A) Watler Zacher (Sam Christiano, Austin Salani) 15:47

Third period

(A) Josh Giuliani (Dylan Cook, Salani) 6:03

(A) Jackson Luther (Jack Malinski) (short handed) 16:50

(A) Salani (Malinski) (empty net) 17:44

Shots: Bruins – 43; Bulls – 22

Power plays: Bruins – 0-for-4; Bulls – 0-for-5

More RSS General

Packer boys top Tigers in AL

Packers paced by seniors in win over Tigers as conference chase heats up

Hayfield girls crush UCA

Blossoms can’t keep up pace with Panthers

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections