Bruins bounce back to beat Bulls
Published 9:46 pm Friday, February 10, 2023
The Austin Bruins beat the North Iowa Bulls (18-19-2-1 overall) 5-2 in Riverside Arena Friday.
The Bruins (26-9-3-4 overall) scored three times in the third period to ice the game after trailing 2-0 in the first.
Tyler Fromolz stopped all ten shots he saw in relief to score the win for the Bruins after Ethan Robertson stopped nine of 11 shots.
SCORING SUMMARY
Bulls 2 0 0 – 2
Bruins 1 1 3 – 5
First period
(NI) Blake Ulve (Nolan Abraham, Carter Theissen) 6:15
(NI) Simon Dadie (Logan Dombrowsky, Max Scott) 6:32
(A) Gavin Morrissey (Walter Zacher, James Goffredo) 8:16
Second period
(A) Watler Zacher (Sam Christiano, Austin Salani) 15:47
Third period
(A) Josh Giuliani (Dylan Cook, Salani) 6:03
(A) Jackson Luther (Jack Malinski) (short handed) 16:50
(A) Salani (Malinski) (empty net) 17:44
Shots: Bruins – 43; Bulls – 22
Power plays: Bruins – 0-for-4; Bulls – 0-for-5