BP’s Hein and Kittelson surpass 20 in win over WEM Published 10:03 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team beat Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (3-14 overall) 84-76 in BP Friday.

Gabe Hein had 28 points and Brady Kittelson added 25 for BP (7-11 overall).

BP scoring: Gabe Hein, 28; Brady Kittelson, 25; Cooper Cooke, 17; Zack Hein, 8; Kolby Vigeland, 4; Sam Smith, 2