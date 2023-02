BP girls fall to Kenyon-Wanamingo Published 10:11 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team lost to Kenynon-Wanamingo 46-37 on the road Wednesday.

Haven Carlson pulled down 15 rebounds for BP (7-9 overall).

BP scoring: Macy Lembke, 11; Anna Pauly, 10; Shawntee Snyder, 9; Addison Doocy, 5; Chloe McCarthy, 4; Haven Carlson, 4; Claire Schwarz, 3