BP boys surpass 90 points in a win in Medford Published 9:55 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team beat Medford (2-21 overall) 93-62 in BP Tuesday.

Gabe Hein scored 30 points for the Awesome Blossoms (8-14 overall) as three BP players scored more than 19.

BP scoring: Gabe Hein, 30; Brady Kittelson, 25; Zack Hein, 19; Cooper Cooke, 9; Gabe Staloch, 5; Kolby Vigeland, 3; Sam Smith, 2