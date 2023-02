BP boys fall to Randolph Published 9:21 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team lost to Randolph 86-46 in Randolph Tuesday.

Gabe Hein and Zack Hein each put up 10 points for BP (8-10 overall).

BP scoring: Gabe Hein, 10; Zack Hein, 10; Brady Kittelson, 10; Cooper Cooke, 5; Sam Smith, 4; Kolby Vigeland, 4; Gabe Staloch, 3