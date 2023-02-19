Bobcats avoid sweep with win in Austin Published 5:24 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

The Austin Bruins missed out on a weekend sweep when they lost to the Bismarck Bobcats 4-3 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Adam Prokop took the loss for Austin as he had 22 saves.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bismarck 2 0 2 – 4

Austin 1 2 0 – 3

First period

(B) Chase Beacom (Evan Hunter, Brandon Reller) 4:02

(B) Adam Pietila (Julian Beaumont) 5:37

(A) Dylan Cook (Austin Salani, Matthew Desiderio) 8:33

Second period

(A) Jack Malinski (Walter Zacher, Salani) power play) 1:01

(A) Gavin MOrrissey (James Goffredo, Dylan Cook) (power play) 4:27

Third period

(B) Patrick Johnson (Adam Pietila, Michael Neumeier) 7:19

(B) Brandon Reller (Erik Atchinson) 12:35

Power plays: Austin – 2-for-6; Bismarck – 0-for-5

Shots: Bismarck – 26; Austin – 34