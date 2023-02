Blue Devils take a close one in Minnesota West Published 2:49 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team slipped past Minnesota West 74-69 on the road Wednesday.

Jamari Walker put up 24 points and six rebounds for the Blue Devils (15-8 overall).

RCC scoring: Jamari Walker, 24; Malik Cooper, 15; Savier McCall, 12; MJ Galimah, 12; Terry Moye, 4; Jordan Weddle, 3; Raheem Brizendine, 2; Ahmad Berry, 2