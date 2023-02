Blue Devil women score an 80-point win in Ridgewater Published 3:14 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023

The Blue Devil women’s basketball team had six players in double figures scoring as it blasted Ridgewater (1-22 overall) 109-29 on the road Saturday.

Camryn McQuery had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (17-5 overall).

RCC scoring: Cayli Miles, 18; Laura Granada, 16; Macie Werdel, 16; Camryn McQuery, 16; Kenai Holien, 13; Savannah Longhoma, 10; Reanna Schmitt, 8; Erika Thurnau, 8