Blue Devil women finish regular season with a win Published 2:56 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team beat St. Cloud Tech. 70-45 in St. Cloud Monday.

Cayli Miles had 20 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals for RCC (19-5 overall).

RCC will open postseason play this week.

RCC scoring: Cayli Miles, 20; Camryn McQuery, 15; Reana Schmitt, 10; Laura Granada, 10; Kenai Holien, 7; Macie Werdel, 5; Nora Mecoleta, 3