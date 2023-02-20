Blue Devil men take down St. Cloud Tech in regular season finale

Published 2:50 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team beat St. Cloud Tech 78-70 on the road to wrap up its regular season Saturday.

Jamari Walker put up 16 points and 11 rebounds for RCC.

The Blue Devils (17-10 overall) will take on Mesabi Range to open the Region XIII Tournament in Anoka-Ramsey on Friday.

RCC scoring: Jamari Walker, 16; MJ Galimah, 16; Jayden Hill, 11; Raheem Brizendine, 11; Terry Moye, 11; Jourdan Weddle, 8; Zach Markland, 5

More RSS General

Jeanette G. Kotval, 88

Packer gymnasts have experience on their side for state meet

Austin’s Cook named Central Division Star of the Week

Blue Devil women finish regular season with a win

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections