Blue Devil men take down St. Cloud Tech in regular season finale

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team beat St. Cloud Tech 78-70 on the road to wrap up its regular season Saturday.

Jamari Walker put up 16 points and 11 rebounds for RCC.

The Blue Devils (17-10 overall) will take on Mesabi Range to open the Region XIII Tournament in Anoka-Ramsey on Friday.

RCC scoring: Jamari Walker, 16; MJ Galimah, 16; Jayden Hill, 11; Raheem Brizendine, 11; Terry Moye, 11; Jourdan Weddle, 8; Zach Markland, 5