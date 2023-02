Blue Devil men suffer season ending loss to Mesabi Range Published 10:45 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team had its season end when it fell to Mesabi Range (18-9 overall) in a Region XIII in Anoka Friday.

Jourdan Weddle had 17 points for RCC (17-11 overall).

RCC scoring: Jourdan Weddle, 17; Jamari Walker, 10; Raheem Brizendine, 6; Terry More, 6; MJ Galimah, 5; Derrick Zeldenrust, 4; Jayden Hill, 3; Zach Markland, 1