Blue Devil men mix it up to beat Ridgewater Published 3:21 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023

The Blue Devil men were a little shorthanded, but they still beat Ridgewater (9-13 overall) 75-68 on the road Saturday.

Terry Moye scored 17 points for RCC (16-10 overall) as RCC used just eight players.

RCC scoring: Tery Moye, 17; Jamari Walker, 12; Zach Markland, 11; MJ Galimah, 10; Jayden Hill, 9; Oliha Loyuk, 7; Jourdan Weddle, 7; Raheem Brizendine, 2