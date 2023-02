Blue Devil men fall to RCTC Published 9:46 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team lost to Rochester Community and Technical College 85-73 in Riverland Wednesday.

Terry Moye had 27 points for the Blue Devils (15-10 overall).

RCC scoring: Terry More, 27; Savier McCall, 18; MJ Galimah, 11; Jayden Hill, 9; Zach Markland, 4; Raheem Brizendien, 2; Morgan Robinson, 2