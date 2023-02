Blossoms can’t keep up pace with Panthers Published 9:10 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team lost to New Richland-HEG (2-20 overall) 60-54 in New Richland Friday.

Brady Kittelson put up 21 points for the Awesome Blossoms (7-14 overall).

BP scoring: Brady Kittelson, 21; Zack Hein, 15; Gabe Hein, 12; Cooper Cooke, 5; Kolby Vigeland, 1