Blooming Prairie girls take down WEM Published 6:46 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team beat Waterville-Elyisan-Morristown (11-7 overall) in Waterville Friday.

Anna Pauly had 24 points for BP (8-9 overall).

BP scoring: Anna Pauly, 24; Haven Carlson, 10; Shawntee Snyder, 9; Macy Lembke, 9; Addison Docy, 4; Claire Schwarz, 2