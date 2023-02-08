BIDS/WWTP Published 9:58 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

BIOSOLID REMOVAL

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT

AUSTIN, MINNESOTA

BIDS CLOSE AT 2:00 P.M.

February 23rd, 2023

Sealed proposals plainly marked, “Biosolids Removal” will be received at the Office of the City Clerk, 500 4th Avenue NE, Austin, MN, 55912, until 2:00 P.M., February 23rd, 2023 and will be publicly opened and read at such time. The bids will be tabulated and presented to the City Council.

Specifications may be obtained at the Office of the City Engineer, 500 4th Avenue NE, Austin, Minnesota, 55912. Direct inquiries to: Chad Heard, 507-437-7701.

A certified check or a corporate surety bond from a surety company duly authorized to do business in the State of Minnesota; made payable to the City of Austin, in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total bid price must accompany all proposals.

The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informalities, and to accept the bid deemed to be in the best interest of the City of Austin.

Tom Dankert

City Recorder

Austin Daily Herald:

Feb. 8 and 15, 2023

