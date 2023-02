Beavers shooting effort leads Hayfield past Burros Published 2:22 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023

Hayfield junior Natalie Beaver came out on fire and the Vikings held on to beat Lanesboro (17-6 overall) 59-44 in Hayfield Saturday.

Beaver swished six first half three-pointers on her way to 27 points to lead Hayfield (21-3 overall).

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 27; Kristen Watson, 10; Ava Carney, 7; Jojo Tempel, 6; Jenna Christopherson, 5; Chelsea Christopherson, 4