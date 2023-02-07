Barbara A. Johnson, 78

Barbara Ann Johnson, 78, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Our House Assisted Living.

Barb was born on October 16, 1945 in Austin, Minnesota to Robert and Delores (Kenfield) Nelson. She graduated from Austin High School in 1963 and earned a nursing degree from Austin Community College. She married Jerry Johnson and they were blessed with three children. Barbara worked as a nurse at St. Marks Lutheran Home for many years.

Barb was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She was talented at decorating and was a devoted nurse who demonstrated kindness and empathy to those she cared for.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Delores Nelson; daughter, Tricia Johnson; and sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Larry Maus.

Barb is survived by her son, Matthew (Kara Mallory) Johnson of Austin; daughter, Kristina Johnson of Mason City, Iowa; five grandchildren, McKenna (Jake), Jaiden, Tim, Sam, and Hailey; sisters, Linda Johnson of Austin, and Becky (Jack) Faas of Austin; nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held with interment at Oakwood Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers at Our House Assisted Living. We are grateful for their kindness.