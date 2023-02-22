Autism Friendly Austin’s Bag Battle for autism fundraiser this weekend Published 6:01 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

The Hormel Historic Home will be hosting Autism Friendly Austin’s second annual Bag Battle for Autism fundraiser.

The Blind Draw will begin at 9 a.m. and the BYOP (bring your own partner) will begin at 1 p.m. on Feb. 25. Both singles and doubles competitions will be held and 50% of all entry fees from this event will go toward Autism Friendly Austin’s year-round Autism programming.

The cost is $15 for the blind draw and $40 per team. Preregistration is preferred by going to the Scoreholio App. Registration will also be available upon arrival. As an extra fundraising effort, there is a QR code available and/or go to https://bit.lyHHHBagBattleDonations. You can also donate at www.hormelhistorichome.org by clicking the Autism Programming Quick Link. Every $10 donated to the Hormel Historic Home’s Autism Programming through Saturday’s Bag Battle Cornhole Tournament, will be entered into a drawing for a custom made, high quality cornhole set valued at over $400.

Any questions can be directed to 1-507-433-4243 or cindy@hormelhistorichome.org.

This contest is made possible due to the support of HWY 218 Cornhole and The Hormel Historic Home.