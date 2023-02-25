Austin’s Winkels earns state wrestling berth Published 10:36 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Austin sophomore Samuel Winkels had a big time performance as he earned a first place finish at the Section 1AAA meet in Rochester Friday.

Winkels, who is now 37-3 overall, took first place at 220-pounds to earn his first trip to state.

Austin’s Yian Bol took fifth at 120, Will Mullenbach was sixth at 126, Lincol Cole was fifth at 132, Tony Garcia was fifth at 152, Sam Oelfke was fourth at 170 and Sean Josephs was fifth at 195.