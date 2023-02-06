Austin’s Schmitt leads Blue Devils past Minnesota State-Fergus Falls Published 1:49 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team beat Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 83-42 in Riverland Saturday.

Austin grad Reanna Schmitt finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals for the Blue Devils (15-4 overall).

RCC scoring: Reanna Schmitt, 20; Camryn McQuery, 15; Cayli Miles, 10; Kenai Olson, 10; Laura Granada, 9; Savannah Longhoma, 7; Nora Mecoleta, 5; Erika Thurnau, 4; Macie Werdel, 3