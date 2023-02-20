Austin’s Cook named Central Division Star of the Week

Published 3:27 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

By Daily Herald

Austin Bruin forward Dylan Cook was named Central Division Star of the week after he picked up five points as the Bruins split a weekend home series against Bismarck.

The native of Princeton, Minn., began the weekend with the game-winning goal and two assists in a 4-0 win on Friday. On Saturday, Cook had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss. For the season, Cook is currently tied for fourth in team scoring with 32 points in 44 games played to date.

“Dylan played fantastic this weekend. He made plays, finished checks and scored goals. We want him to continue to play well down the stretch,” said Bruins head coach Steve Howard.

