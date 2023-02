Austin, area schools call off school Published 5:11 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Schools in Austin have called off school the next two days because of the impending storm bearing down on the area.

Austin Public Schools: closed Wednesday and Thursday, remote learning days.

Pacelli Catholic Schools: Closed Wednesday and Thursday. Shamrock Zone open regular hours.

Lyle Public Schools: Closed Wednesday, eLearning day.

Southland Public Schools: Closed Wednesday.

LeRoy-Ostrander: Closed Wednesday.