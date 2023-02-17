Austin area cat second in Top Five for America’s Favorite Pet 2023 Published 8:39 am Friday, February 17, 2023

A black and white tuxedo cat, named Zip, is currently in second place in the 2023 America’s Favorite Pet contest.

On Dec. 29, 2022, Zip’s owners, Stan and Faye Rudsenske were notified that Zip had been hand-selected to compete for $5,000 and an advertorial feature in the pages of Catster Magazine. Since then, he has gone through a series of eliminations from top 20, top 15, top 10 and now top 5.

Zip was a feral kitten with just three toes on his left front paw and was bottle fed until he was a few months old. At three years ago, he was diagnosed with kidney disease and takes meds two times daily. Although he has used up “two of his nine lives,” with the assistance of the Austin Veterinary Clinic, he is living his best life. Zip has plenty of “catitude” and is definitely a country cat!

The annual contest partners with PAWS (Progressive Animal Welfare Society) to aid in its mission to help cats, dogs, and wild animals thrive in happy, healthy homes or in their natural habitats. Since 1967, PAWS has unified more than 130,000 cats and dogs with loving families, nurtured more than 140,000 sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife, and made the world a better place for countless critters.

Free votes are accepted every 24 hours and anyone wishing to donate will receive additional votes, but is not required. Voting can be done at https://americasfavpet.com/2023/zip-c2ee. Follow the prompts for the voting, which ends Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.

The Rudsenske’s are hoping that everyone will pitch in and help Zip win and make Austin the home of the 2023 America’s Favorite Pet.