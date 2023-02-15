Athletics crush Superlarks in GM Published 9:49 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team beat Grand Meadow (1-22 overall) 92-24 in GM Tuesday.

Jake Truckenmiller had 25 points for LP (19-3 overall).

LP has four games remaining in the regular season and the Athletics have already claimed the SEC West Division title.

LP scoring: Jake Truckenmiller, 25; Buay Koak, 19; Mac Nelson, 14; Hunter Bauer, 11; Trey Anderson, 6; Landon Meyer, 6; Dylan Christianson, 5; CHASE Bauer, 2; Jaden May, 2; Othello Stone, 1