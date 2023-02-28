APS Column: Dueling Pianos with Mower County CEO Published 5:56 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

By Nora Tweeten

Mower County CEO Student

The Mower County CEO Program will be holding its annual class business event on Sunday, March 5.

We are excited to invite you to our Dueling Pianos event. The Mower County CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) Program is a class that juniors and seniors from Austin High School and Pacelli can apply to be in. This is year five of the program in Mower County. Within the program, CEO students meet daily in a non-traditional classroom setting. They receive unique opportunities of meeting with local businesses to learn more about them.

There are many long-lasting relationships that are formed through this program. While being involved in the program, the students develop leadership, creativity, and communication skills. Throughout the year, the students work to collaborate to create a class business as well as create their own personal businesses. The profits made from their class business allow them to receive grant money to help start up their personal business. This year, the students decided to host a Dueling Pianos event. It will be from 4-8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Austin Conference Center this Sunday.

The event will have a silent auction and dessert auction, dinner, and a dueling piano show to follow. Black and Whyte Dueling Pianos Company will be performing at the event. At the event, there will be a nice sit-down dinner including chicken Kiev with a California medley, roasted red potatoes, and cheesecake for dessert. There will also be the opportunity to bid on silent auction items. The items will feature several community businesses and supporters of the CEO Program.

The Mower County CEO Program changes students’ lives, and they would appreciate the support of the community.

If you would like to support this year’s class, the following individual businesses have been founded and are currently taking orders:

• Better Said Greeting Card Company

• Butter Together Gourmet Popcorn

• Sparks Mental Wellness

• The Sweet Life

• Cozy Covers

• Rats Hats

• Sonder Outdoors

• Let’s Face It

• Mya Style

• ELLBELL Lemonades

• Sukle Zi

• JG Collections