APDT takes sixth in high kick at state

The Austin Packer Dance Team took sixth place in the high kick finals at the Class AA meet in Target Center Saturday.

Austin seniors Nora Tweeten and Chloe Jenkins were each selected to the All-Tournament Team.

This was the 21st straight state meet appearance for the Packers.

Mound-Westonka won the Class AA meet.