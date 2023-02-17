Annual open house coming for travel season Published 5:44 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

Is it almost Feb. 24? That’s the date we are inviting you to come to the Mower County Senior Center and see what we have planned for you.

The time for our annual open house is 1:30-3:30 p.m. and you can sign up for the travel interests we have to offer.

We are especially excited to begin our season with a return to Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin on April 13-14 and the Fireside Theatre. The date is a correction from my previous column.

The Fireside Theatre is hosting their first Minnesota-themed production: “Grumpy Old Men.” The movie starred Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann Margret. It promises laughter, music and romance. We will once again experience their beautiful and large buffet before we attend this theater in the round production. Following the show we will be guests for a special reception where we will meet the cast.

This will be our first motorcoach trip of 2023 so it will be an extra special trip.

Day two of the trip will find us visiting Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin, which bills itself as the Troll Capital of the World. There will be over 15 hand-carved life-size trolls to greet us with many more around each corner. Hear their story on how this all came about.

A schedule is available now and at the Feb. 24 open house.

We will also be highlighting a trip to Iceland, which will be on Aug. 2-8. We have had more requests for further destinations and this one seems to hit the spot. These trips include hometown pickup and an escort for the entire trip including their beautiful coasts and lakes, volcanic scenery and hot springs. It seemed like the trip for us and our travelers.

Other 2023 trips include

March 17-23: Savannah and Charleston

April 13-14: Fireside Theatre dinner show

May 31: “Prom,” Chanhassen Dinner Theatre

June 15: Mystery Trip

June 26: Twins vs Detroit Tigers

July 10: John Deere plant tour

July 26: “Jersey Boys” Chanhassen Dinner Theatre

Aug 2-8: “Iceland”

Aug. 31-Sept. 11: Seine/Paris River Cruise

September: Minnesota State Fair Senior Day

September: Stillwater Trolley and browsing time with an optional boat cruise

Oct. 18-21: Branson, Missouri, including the Oak Ridge Boys.

For more information call, 507-438-3946. Our office is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Our travel trips are open to the public. Happy trails to you and you and you.