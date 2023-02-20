ANNUAL MEETING
Published 6:35 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Lansing Township Annual Meeting and Election 2023
NOTICE is hereby given that on TUESDAY, MARCH 14, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Lansing Township will hold the Annual Township Election. The polling place for this election will be at Lansing Town Hall 26938 539th Ave, Lansing, MN 55950
Election for Supervisor:
Duane Mortensen
If you are not registered or if you would like to vote absentee in person, you may visit the Mower County Auditor-Treasurer’s office located at: 201 1 st St NE, Ste 7, Austin, MN 55912. Hours to do so are: Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Extended hours for voting are: Saturday, March 11th, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; Monday, March 13th, 2023 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Lansing Township Annual Meeting to be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Town Hall, 26938 539th Avenue, Lansing, MN. In case of inclement weather, the Election and Annual Meeting may be postponed until March
21, 2023.
The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
Kristine M. Allas, Lansing Township Clerk
www.LansingTownshipMN.org
