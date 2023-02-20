ANNUAL MEETING Published 6:35 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Lansing Township Annual Meeting and Election 2023

NOTICE is hereby given that on TUESDAY, MARCH 14, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Lansing Township will hold the Annual Township Election. The polling place for this election will be at Lansing Town Hall 26938 539th Ave, Lansing, MN 55950

Election for Supervisor:

Duane Mortensen

If you are not registered or if you would like to vote absentee in person, you may visit the Mower County Auditor-Treasurer’s office located at: 201 1 st St NE, Ste 7, Austin, MN 55912. Hours to do so are: Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Extended hours for voting are: Saturday, March 11th, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; Monday, March 13th, 2023 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lansing Township Annual Meeting to be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Town Hall, 26938 539th Avenue, Lansing, MN. In case of inclement weather, the Election and Annual Meeting may be postponed until March

21, 2023.

The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.

Kristine M. Allas, Lansing Township Clerk

www.LansingTownshipMN.org

Austin Daily Herald:

Feb. 18 and 25, 2023

ANNUAL MEETING