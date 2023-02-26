ANNUAL MEETING
Published 12:56 pm Sunday, February 26, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND ELECTION
OF OFFICERS
Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Lyle Township, County of Mower, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March.
Election Poll hours will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at which time the voters will elect:
One Supervisor- 3 Year Term
One Treasurer- 2 Year Term
The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:05 P.M. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
The Annual Election and Meeting will be held at the following location:
Lyle Township Hall
108 Oak Street
Lyle, Minnesota 55953
/s/Mary Kenyon
Clerk, Lyle Township
Austin Daily Herald:
Feb. 25 and Mar. 4, 2023
