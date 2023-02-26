ANNUAL MEETING Published 12:56 pm Sunday, February 26, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND ELECTION

OF OFFICERS

Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Lyle Township, County of Mower, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March.

Election Poll hours will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at which time the voters will elect:

One Supervisor- 3 Year Term

One Treasurer- 2 Year Term

The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:05 P.M. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.

The Annual Election and Meeting will be held at the following location:

Lyle Township Hall

108 Oak Street

Lyle, Minnesota 55953

/s/Mary Kenyon

Clerk, Lyle Township

Austin Daily Herald:

Feb. 25 and Mar. 4, 2023

