Alumni update: Four Austin grads top five in collegiate swim meet Published 5:34 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Four Austin grads were in the pool for their league championship meets recently and all four of them had at least one top-five finish.

Logan Kelly had a huge day for Indiana University Purdue University at Indianapolis at the Horizon League Championships as he set a league record with a first place finish in the 200-yard breaststroke and he also was on the record setting first place finishing 200-freestyle relay and 200-medley relay.

Kelly took sixth in the second in the 100-breaststroke and sixth in the 200-individual medley. He was also on the second place 400-yard freestyle relay and on the second place 400-medley relay.

Rafe Dolan-Peterson represented the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay at the Horizon championships and he took sixth in the 100-yard butterfly, ninth in the 100-yard freestyle and 11th in the 100-backstroke.

He was also on the fourth place 200-medley relay, the fourth place 200-freestyle relay, the fifth place 400-medley relay and the fourth place 400-freestyle relay.

Molly Sheehan took third in the 100-breaststroke for UW-Eau Claire at the WIAC championships and she also placed fifth in the 200-breaststroke and ninth in the 50-freestyle.

Sheehan was on the first place 200-freestyle relay team.

Madelynn Murley 10th place in the 100-backstroke for the University of Minnesota-Morris in the Liberal Arts Championships. She also finished 12th in the 200-freestyle and 13th in the 200-backstroke, while also swimming on the fourth place 200-medley relay team.