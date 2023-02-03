Allan D. Tinkham, 78, residing in Mesa, AZ passed away on January 19, 2023.

Allan, born on February 2, 1944, to Lester and Elaine (Schulz) Tinkham in Austin, Minnesota. He attended Austin High School and joined the U.S. Army in 1960. He spent time in Germany, Korea, and back stateside as a recruiter. After his time in the Service, he went on to hold various jobs to include working both in a personal practice with his brother Larry and also with several private corporations. He had several hobbies to include fishing, panning for gold, and watching a good horror movie.

He is survived by his children Troy (Casey) Tinkham of Bellevue, Nebraska; Tracy (Joe) Howe of Byron, Minnesota; and Tanya Haarstad of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Additionally he is survived by his siblings Larry (Jan) Tinkham of Chandler, Arizona; Janice Sprandel of Monument, Colorado; Bernadine (Karlis) Wicks of Albert Lea, Minnesota; Leslie (Dana) Farrell of Albert Lea, Minnesota; and Cindy (Mike) Behne of Marana, Arizona. Additionally, he is survived by ten grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents Lester and Elaine, his daughter Tina Casey, his grandson Joshua Casey, his granddaughter Dalerie DeRosier, his brother-in-law Art Sprandel, and his nephews Tony Farrell and Eric Tinkham.