Alcohol listed as factor in single-vehicle crash on I-90 Published 9:11 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Two people were sent to the hospital Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 where alcohol was listed as a factor.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place a little after midnight when a 2016 Acura RDX driven by 20-year-old Devon McCormick Lee, of Albert Lea, lost control and crashed into the median at milepost 179 in Austin while traveling eastbound on I-90.

Both passengers, 19-year-old Gene Lawson of Albert Lea and an unidentified 17-year-old, were transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

While the report indicated that alcohol was a factor with both Lee and Lawson, the report also lists road conditions as being wet.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Police Department and Austin Fire Department responded to the crash.