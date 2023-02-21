ACT to perform ‘Almost, Maine’ March 9-18 Published 5:50 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) continues its 57th season with the romantic comedy “Almost, Maine” at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, March 9-18.

One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend, almost, in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.

Cast members include Patrick Bird, Jon Cochran, Kristan Dye, Brian Mattson, Emma McColley, Lyle Sorensen, Michelle Supalla, Heather Torley, Samantha Weir, Kristi White and Aaron Zogg.

“Almost, Maine” will be performed at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center in downtown Albert Lea on March 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17 and 18. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. March 12’s performance is a 2 p.m. matinee.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased over the phone by calling 1-877-730-3144 (service fees apply), online at actonbroadway.com or at the box office. Tickets also are available at the Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau.