APDT gets back to state Published 2:43 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023

1 of 2

The Austin Packer Dance team clinched a trip to state when it took second place in high kick in Kasson Saturday.

The Packers will compete at the state meet in Target Center on Feb. 18.

This will be APDT’s 21st consecutive appearance in the state tournament.

The Packer jazz team took fourth place.

The Packers won their first ever state high kick title in 2022.