NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 31, 2019 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $129,883.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Elizabeth Krohe, an unmarried woman MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Land Home Financial Services, Inc, its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: January 2, 2020 Mower County Recorder Document Number: A649977 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Land Home Financial Services, Inc. Dated: May 19, 2022 Recorded: June 2, 2022 Mower County Recorder Document Number: A669247 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Land Home Financial Services, Inc, its successors and assigns

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1001138-0000393278-2 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Land Home Financial Services, Inc Residential Mortgage Servicer: Land Home Financial Services, Inc. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower Property Address: 303 2nd Ave NW, Austin, MN 55912

Tax Parcel ID Number: 34.185.0340 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The West 48 feet of the North 80 feet of Lot 2, in Block 10, of Davidson`s Addition to the City of Austin, Mower County, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $133,440.36 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 27, 2023, or the next business day if January 27, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A

DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: June 3, 2022 MORTGAGEE: Land Home Financial Services, Inc. Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 050845-F1 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for July 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to September 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Mower County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: July 14, 2022 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Land Home Financial Services, Inc. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for September 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to October 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Mower County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: August 25, 2022 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Land Home Financial Services, Inc. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for October 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to November 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Mower County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: September 26, 2022 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Land Home Financial Services, Inc. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for November 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to December 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Mower County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: November 10, 2022 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Land Home Financial Services, Inc. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for December 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to January

20, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Mower County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: December 16, 2022 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Land Home Financial Services, Inc. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for January 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to February 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Mower County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: January 24, 2023 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Land Home Financial Services, Inc. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for February 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to March 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Mower County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: February 14, 2023 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Land Home Financial Services, Inc. Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125

Feb. 18, 2023

