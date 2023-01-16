Zacher scores 19rth goal for Bruins Published 10:03 pm Sunday, January 15, 2023

The Austin Bruins beat St. Cloud 2-1 in St. Cloud Saturday night.

Walter Zacher scored a team’s best 19th goal of the season in the win for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 1 0 – 2

St. Cloud 0 1 0 – 1

First period

(A) James Goffredo (Gavin Morrissey, Dylan Cook) (power play) 8:52

Second period

(SC) Andrew Clarke (Blake Perbix, Elmeri Hallfors (power play) 4:12

(A) Walter Zacher (Sam Christiano, Austin Salini) 12:00

Third period

No scoring

Shots: Austin – 36; SC – 21

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-6; SC – 1-for-4