Zacher scores 19rth goal for Bruins
Published 10:03 pm Sunday, January 15, 2023
The Austin Bruins beat St. Cloud 2-1 in St. Cloud Saturday night.
Walter Zacher scored a team’s best 19th goal of the season in the win for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 1 1 0 – 2
St. Cloud 0 1 0 – 1
First period
(A) James Goffredo (Gavin Morrissey, Dylan Cook) (power play) 8:52
Second period
(SC) Andrew Clarke (Blake Perbix, Elmeri Hallfors (power play) 4:12
(A) Walter Zacher (Sam Christiano, Austin Salini) 12:00
Third period
No scoring
Shots: Austin – 36; SC – 21
Power plays: Austin – 1-for-6; SC – 1-for-4