Wehernberg posts 26 points to lead Rebels past Wolverines Published 9:17 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

The Southland boys basketball team beat Glenville-Emmons (2-8 overall) 84-32 in Adams Friday.

Cale Wehrenberg had 26 points, three rebounds and three steals for Southland (6-4 overall).

Southland scoring: Cale Wehrenberg, 26; Nick Edland, 14; Sam Boe, 12; Noah Bauer, 9; Isaac Felten, 8; Travis Kirtz, 5; Riley Jax, 4; Jonas Wiste, 2; Andrew Timm, 2; K. Yunker, 2