Wealth Management Solutions recognized as a Best-in-State Wealth Management Team by Forbes Published 5:59 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

Wealth Management Solutions, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial in Austin, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams” published by Forbes. The list recognizes financial advisors and their teams who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors and their teams. Wealth Management Solutions was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in their practice and approach to working with clients.

Wealth Management Solutions is led by managing partners Greg Thoen CFP, ChFC, CLU, Randy Kramer CFP, ChFC, CLU, APMA, and Brianne Erickson ChFC, APMA, CLU. The Austin team also includes financial advisor(s) Jamie Surdy, Heather Nelson and Toby Hovelsrud and support staff Amanda Sayles, Becca Sorenson, Taylor Maxfield, Jessa Johnson and Jessica Durand.

Wealth Management Solutions provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with clients. For more information, please contact us at 507-437-3523, visit their office at 329 N Main St, suite 201 or their website at wealth-management-solutions.com.