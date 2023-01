Watson scores 20 to lead Vikings over Rockets Published 9:39 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

The Hayfield girls basketball team beat Randolph (9-3 overall) 47-42 in Randolph Thursday.

Kristen Watson posted 20 points to lead the Vikings (11-2 overall).

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 20; Natalie Beaver, 11; Chelsea Christopherson, 9; Ava Carney, 4; Jojo Tempel, 3