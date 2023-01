Watson posts 18 in win for Viking girls Published 10:06 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The Hayfield girls basketball team beat Faribault Bethlehem Academy (6-7 overall) by a score of 53-32 in Hayfield Tuesday.

Kristen Watson had 18 points for the Vikings (13-2 overall).

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 18; Chelsea Christopherson, 11; Natalie Beaver, 11; Jojo Tempel, 5; Kenna Selk, 5; Molly Hansen, 1