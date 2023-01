Waseca shuts down BP girls Published 2:44 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team lost to Waseca (5-2 overall) by a score of 39-17 in BP Friday.

Shawntee Snyder had four points and eight rebounds for BP (3-3 overall).

BP scoring: Shawntee Snyder, 6; Haven Carlson, 2; Anna Pauly, 4; Macy Lembke, 2; Sienna Fyksen, 1; Chloe McCarthy, 1; Hailey Schumacher, 1