Voting begins for MnDOT’s third annual ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest Published 9:22 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Voting is now open for the 2022-23 “Name a Snowplow” contest, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today. The top eight vote-getters will become MnDOT snowplow names – one named snowplow for each MnDOT district.

Minnesotans can see all the finalist names and vote now at mndot.gov/nameasnowplow. Voting will be open through Friday, Feb. 3. Individuals will be able to vote once and select up to eight of their favorite names.

MnDOT received more than 10,400 snowplow name submissions in December. MnDOT staff and leadership reviewed the ideas and selected 60 finalists for public voting. The agency considered a variety of factors when selecting the finalists, including uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas, and names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to most audiences.

In early February, MnDOT will announce the eight winning names and areas where the newly named snowplows will be located.

This is the third year that MnDOT has invited the public to help name a group of the state’s 800-plus snowplows.

Minnesotans are encouraged to follow @mndot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on the “Name a Snowplow” contest, as well as for winter weather alerts, safety messages, project updates and more.