Vikings hold off second half push from WEM Published 9:51 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

The Hayfield boys basketball team beat Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (2-13 overall) 73-55 on the road Friday.

WEM got as close as seven in the second half.

Isaac Matti paced Hayfield (14-4 overall) with 26 points.

Hayfield scoring: Isaac Matti, 26; Ethan Pack, 19; Zander Jacobson, 18; Isaac Fjerstad, 5; Gentry Johnson, 3; Jack Thoe, 2