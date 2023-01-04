VanPelt receives grant from Farm Credit Published 6:15 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

A $1,000 National FFA SAE grant has been awarded to Abby VanPelt of Austin by Farm Credit.

The grant will be used to expand VanPelt’s Sheep Entrepreneurship Supervised Agricultural Experience project.

VanPelt is a member of the Austin FFA Chapter. Her application was selected from among 1,296 applications nationwide.

SAE grants are designed to help FFA members create or expand Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects, a requirement that all FFA members must complete. An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct an agricultural research experience. Upon completion, FFA members must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.