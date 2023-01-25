Three honored at County Commission meeting Published 1:18 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

1 of 3

Three county employees were honored Tuesday morning during the Mower County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Sentence to Serve Crew Leader Matthew Ziebell was recognized with a certificate of appreciation following a report to the board. The recognition comes to Ziebell for his exemplary service to Mower County.

A pair of longtime employees were honored for their retirements. Jan Olson, technician in the Auditor-Treasurer’s office, is retiring at the end of the week after 34 years of service.

It Manager Jeff Kasak is also retiring at the end of the week with 25 years of service.

Many co-workers were present for both Olson and Kasak to wish them well on their retirements.