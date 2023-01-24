The makers of Hormel Chili and Modist Brewing Co. collaborate on limited edition beer for the big game Published 1:00 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

The makers of Hormel Chili today launched the first-ever Hormel Chili Cheese Brew, a sippable beer inspired by the dippable chili cheese dip.

Hormel teamed up with brewers at award-winning Modist Brewing Co. to create an unexpected sip inspired by everybody’s favorite dip for this real-life, totally delicious collaboration. With a little bit of madness and a serious amount of chili-inspired spices, the beer is now ready for fans’ taste buds.

Starting today, Jan. 24 at 7 a.m, four-packs are available at www.HormelChiliCheeseBrew.com while supplies last. The party friendly four-packs are available for $24, which includes shipping and handling. Hormel Chili Cheese Brew will ship in time for fans to enjoy when watching the Big Game on Feb. 12.

“Football season is just as much about the game as it is about delicious food and drinks, and the people you enjoy watching the game with,” said Jason Hron, Hormel Chili brand manager. “This year we were inspired to bring fans together and create something everyone can agree on – an irresistible sip that unites the best flavors of our famous Hormel Chili Cheese Dip.”

The American lager features Minnesota Pilsner barley malt and flaked corn. With this delicious corn chip-flavored base, Modist Brewing Co. added a mix of savory spices and hints of cheddar cheese powder to bring the flavors of Hormel Chili Cheese Dip to life. To learn more about the Hormel Chili Cheese Brew, watch the video here.

Whether sipping on the Hormel Chili Cheese Brew, or whipping up the famous Hormel Chili Cheese Dip, any snack sesh can have an extra dose of excitement with Hormel Chili. For more information about Hormel Chili, including recipes for any occasion and a store locator, visit www.hormel.com/brands/hormelchili or follow the brand on social media at www.facebook.com/hormel.chili, www.twitter.com/hormelchili, www.instagram.com/hormelchili, and www.pinterest.com/hormelchili.